Emotional collaboration blends d4vd’s signature sound with Hyunjin’s soft vocals

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has teamed up with American singer-songwriter d4vd for a new single.

The new track “Always Love (featuring Hyunjin of Stray Kids),” was officially released at midnight on Friday. Even before the collaboration was confirmed, the two artists had been exchanging support via social media, heightening fans’ anticipation for a potential team-up.

"Always Love" is a heartfelt track that captures the emotions of affirming love for someone special. d4vd’s signature dreamy soundscapes are layered with Hyunjin’s gentle, emotive vocals, creating a poignant listening experience.

Hyunjin's group Stray Kids continues to solidify its presence as a one of the top global acts. Most recently, the group took home the “Favorite Music Group” award at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards held in Los Angeles on Saturday — the second time a K-pop artist has won at the awards ceremony. The group is currently in the midst of a world tour, with stops across North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, d4vd has also been expanding his global reach. After releasing his studio album "Withered" in April, he visited Korea in May and appeared on the music show "M Countdown," a rare move for an international artist.

He also held a busking performance at Cheonggye Plaza in Seoul, drawing over 2,000 fans and showing his desire to connect with Korean audiences.