A gas leak near a construction site outside Seoul Subway Line Nos. 2 and 3’s Seoul National University of Education Station in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul led to evacuations and temporary suspension of subway services at the station, authorities said Friday.

According to fire and police authorities, an excavator struck an underground gas pipeline at a construction site near Exit No. 11 of the subway station at 10:47 a.m.

Though no one was reported to be injured from the incident as of press time, authorities stated that the incident prompted the suspension of subway operations running across both subway lines. Commuters inside the subway station were prompted to evacuate immediately upon the report.

As of 12 noon, trains were passing through the station without stopping.

Police authorities blocked off Exit Nos. 10 and 11 and cordoned off pedestrian access to surrounding areas. Vehicles were turned away from driving near a section of Seocho-daero running close by both exits as part of authorities’ measures in preventing a potential safety hazard.

Emergency crews and city gas authorities were swiftly working to repair the damaged pipe and to stop the gas leak. Service at the station is expected to resume once the site is deemed safe, according to authorities.