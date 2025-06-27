11th Handwriting Contest for Foreign Nationals open through Aug. 17

Kyobo Book Center is inviting Korea’s international community to put their Korean handwriting to the test.

The 11th Handwriting Contest for Foreign Nationals is now open, offering participants a chance to showcase their Korean handwriting skills and celebrate the charm of the language — one beautifully written sentence at a time.

The contest encourages participants to write out either a favorite line from a Korean book or lyrics from their favorite K-pop song.

Submissions must be received by Aug. 17. The contest is open to all foreign nationals residing in Korea.

Application forms are available at any Kyobo Book Center location. Participants may also download the form from the official website, then upload a photo of their handwritten entry, or submit it by post or email.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 3, with an awards ceremony scheduled for Oct. 17.

One grand prize winner will receive a Kyobo gift certificate worth 1 million won ($738), and three second-place winners will each receive gift certificates worth 200,000 won.

“Handwriting is a way of conveying the heart beyond language,” a Kyobo official said. “We hope this contest offers foreign participants a meaningful way to experience Korean culture up close and to rediscover the value of handwriting.”

More details and submission guidelines are available on the contest webpage.