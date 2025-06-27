British music publication NME published list of “The best albums of 2025 … so far!” on Thursday in the UK which included two albums of K-pop artists: G Dragon and Jennie.

G Dragon’s “Ubermensch” is a “commanding, compelling comeback” that “proves the K-pop star’s still got it,” wrote the magazine which previously commented that it “is firmly on par with G Dragon’s best work and yet more proof of his unwavering greatness.”

The album is his third solo LP that marked his solo comeback after eight years away.

Jennie’s first solo LP “Ruby” was touted as “a showcase of bold creative vision that goes beyond being Blackpink’s ‘It Girl.’” Upon the release of the album, it wrote, “After years of being scrutinized, Jennie flips the lens back onto herself and seizes control of her own mythos with staggering clarity.”