President Lee Jae Myung, who took office earlier this month, saw his approval rating reach 64 percent in his third week in office, according to a Gallup Korea poll released Friday.

The survey, conducted Tuesday to Thursday on 1,004 adults nationwide, found that 64 percent of respondents said Lee was handling state affairs well, while 21 percent gave a negative assessment.

Respondents cited several reasons for their support, including his focus on the economy and livelihood issues (14 percent), leadership and speed of execution (13 percent), personnel appointments (6 percent), competence and diplomacy (5 percent), and welfare and pledge implementation (4 percent).

Lee’s early approval rating is among the higher figures recorded by South Korean presidents in the initial stage of their terms. Roh Moo-hyun recorded 60 percent, Lee Myung-bak and Yoon Suk Yeol both had 52 percent, and Park Geun-hye had 44 percent. However, Lee trails behind former Presidents Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung, who both recorded 71 percent, and Moon Jae-in, who reached 84 percent early in his term.