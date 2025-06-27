New single from aespa, “Dirty Work,” received more than a million preorders, according to label SM Entertainment on Friday.

The single is due out on Friday and is likely to become the group’s sixth million-selling set. Its five preceding albums — second to fifth EPs “Girls,” “My World,” “Drama” and “Whiplash” as well as first LP “Armageddon” — all accomplished the feat.

The foursome will drop the hip-hop dance tune first as a digital single and next month, will roll out physical albums in limited number.

Meanwhile, aespa is gearing up for its third international tour “Synk : aeXis Line.” The tour will kick off on Aug. 29 with a three dates in Seoul. The rest of the destinations of the tour is yet to be announced, except for those in the Japan leg scheduled for October: Fukuoka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.