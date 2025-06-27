진행자: 김혜연, Chelsea Proctor

Korean student posts her dramatic escape from Israel

기사 요약: 이스라엘 히브리대 재학 중인 한국인 유학생이 자신의 유튜브 채널에 ‘이스라엘 피난 브이로그’ 영상을 올려 화제를 모았다.

[1] A South Korean college student's video blog about her escape from Israel is garnering nationwide interest here, as it detailed how she barely managed to leave the conflict-ridden country.

*garner (정보·지지 등을) 얻다[모으다]

*barely 간신히, 가까스로, 빠듯하게

*conflict-ridden 갈등에 시달리는

[2] The female student in her 20s was first notified of the situation via a siren that blared at 3 a.m. on June 13, prompting an evacuation to a nearby shelter.

*blare (소리를) 요란하게[쾅쾅] 울리다

*prompt 즉각적인, 지체 없는/ (질문·힌트 등을 주어 말을 하도록) 유도하다

[3] "I initially thought the situation would resolve soon, but I heard the sirens again the next day," she said in the video, showing flying missiles that she witnessed from the window of her college dormitory.

*resolve (문제 등을) 해결하다

*witness (사건·사고를) 목격하다

[4] She was initially scheduled to leave Tel Aviv on June 16 on a plane headed to Paris, which she booked four months ago, but she found that the flight was cancelled. With over 100 missile alarms sent by the authorities piling up on her phone, she searched for a ticket on a flight out of Israel, only to find that the price had skyrocketed to at least 2.37 million won ($1,734) from the previous 816,785 won.

*pile up (양이) 많아지다[쌓이다]

*skyrocket 급등하다

