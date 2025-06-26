Immersive festival-style event 'Attraction' to offer fans powerful live performances and interactive experiences

Rising Korean band Touched is set to hold a special solo concert this August.

"Attraction" will take place on Aug. 23 and 24 at Hall 10 of Kintex Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. This will mark Touched’s largest solo concert since the band's debut in 2021, promising a large-scale concert with a wide array of interactive content to connect more deeply with fans.

"Attraction" combines Touched’s signature intense live performances and dynamic stage production with experiential zones that invite audience participation. Unlike conventional concerts that center on the main performance, the upcoming concert will include a content zone and F&B booths, creating a music festival-like atmosphere for a richer fan experience.

“This show will not only deliver emotional moments on stage but also offer exciting content off stage that allows fans to interact and enjoy the Touched experience to the fullest,” said an official from MPMG Music, the band’s agency.

Formed in 2021, Touched rose to prominence after winning Mnet’s band audition program "Great Seoul Invasion" in 2022. Since then, it has held solo concerts such as "Highlight III," "Fireworks" and "Remnant," all of which sold out.

Before the concert announcement, the band took the stage as a headliner at Korea’s renowned music festival Beautiful Mint Life for the first time on June 13.

The band will continue with a packed schedule for the second half of the year. Touched is slated to perform at the SBS "Gayo Daejeon – Summer Unipop" in July, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival in August, Lovechips Festival in September and the Busan International Rock Festival in October.