Standoff as Yoon attempts to delay start time, refuses to make public appearance for upcoming investigation

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol said through his legal representative Thursday that he would comply with a special prosecution summons, but requested a one-hour delay from the original schedule and a closed-door appearance.

The summons was made by the special prosecutor, whose detention warrant application was dismissed by the court on Wednesday.

He had sought to detain Yoon to question him on his short-lived martial law imposition, but the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the request as the former president had expressed his willingness to comply with the special prosecutor’s summons.

But the special counsel team and Yoon continued to engage in psychological warfare as no consensus was reached regarding the start time of the investigation and Yoon’s public appearance as of press time.

Though the specific location of the questioning was yet to be decided by the special counsel team, the former president has been asked to appear for questioning over the martial law declaration by 9 a.m. Saturday. The counsel led by Cho Eun-suk was launched to investigate Yoon’s alleged insurrection and treason.

Yoon’s legal representative condemned the special prosecutor’s public summons as a measure that was made to publicly humiliate Yoon, calling it a “political maneuver,” instead of an investigation.

“According to the rules of Criminal Procedure for Prosecutors’ Offices, the date and location of the investigation need to be coordinated with the suspect or his legal representatives. But this procedure has been entirely disregarded. And the investigation schedule has been disclosed only through the media,” said Yoon’s legal team.

“We (legal representatives) are requesting Yoon’s investigation to be conducted privately based on the regulations on human rights protection intended to protect the suspect’s privacy and reputation,” it added.

Yoon’s attorneys claimed that the former president will appear before the special prosecutor for questioning at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, requesting the team to state its major allegations in a formal written notification in accordance with legal procedures.

The independent counsel reportedly explained that there was no legal basis to enforce a 9 a.m. appearance. But it suggested that additional questioning might be necessary as the delay in the suspect’s appearance could limit the time available for the investigation.

It also denied Yoon’s legal team's claim that the special prosecutor could brief the media on the investigation, including the timeline for the investigation, according to the Special Prosecutor Act for the investigation of Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

With President Lee Jae Myung’s approval of three special counsel bills to investigate Yoon, Kim and the death of a Marine during Yoon’s term on June 10, an unprecedented trio of special counsel investigations was launched.

Though the investigations are expected to begin as early as July after a mandatory 20-day preparation period ends on June 30, the teams can question people before that in exceptional circumstances if risks such as destruction of evidence are identified.

The team is thought to be the biggest special counsel team in South Korean history, consisting of almost 270 officials, including 60 dispatched prosecutors.

Given that the investigation can be made for up to 170 days, it is considered to run through the end of this year.