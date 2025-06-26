In a milestone move marking its 60th anniversary, the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra announced Thursday the appointment of three composers — Kim Hyun-seop, Lee Go-woon and Lee Hanurij — as its first-ever composers-in-residence.

This is the first time the orchestra has introduced a residency program for composers. The initiative aims to foster long-term, collaborative partnerships with composers, enabling the creation of a sustainable repertoire.

Among the three appointees, teenage composer Lee Hanurij stands out as a rising star in the classical music scene. Born in 2006, he became the youngest-ever winner in the composition category of the Joongang Music Concours last year and also took top honors at the Bartok World Competition in Hungary.

Currently studying at the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts), he gained wider recognition after being commissioned by pianist Lim Yunchan to compose the piano solo piece "…Round and Velvety-Smooth Blend…." His first orchestral work for traditional Korean instruments is set to premiere Thursday at Sejong Center.

“As composer-in-residence, I hope to explore the broader possibilities of Korean traditional music and seek new sonic directions,” Lee said in a statement.

Kim Hyun-seob, another appointee, is currently the artistic director of the Hwaseong City Arts Group's traditional music ensemble. His works are rooted in Korean musical traditions.

Lee Go-woon also draws from traditional Korean music and has collaborated with various ensembles, including the National Orchestra of Korea and the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra of Korea.

The three composers will participate in a range of projects, including regular concerts and chamber music series, beginning this month. Their appointments have no fixed term. New works by Kim Hyun-seob and Lee Go-woon will be unveiled in November, while Lee Hanurij’s next composition is slated for April 2026.

Lee Seung-hweon, director of the SMTO, expressed high hopes for the new initiative.

“Their music will be featured frequently in upcoming concerts,” he said. “We expect this collaboration to not only enhance the orchestra’s growth but also have a groundbreaking impact on the field of traditional Korean orchestral music.”