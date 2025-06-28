From cool streams to cold food, Koreans find ways to stay chill

Come summer, Korea turns into one giant pressure cooker: blazing heat, monsoon downpours and high humidity with people elbowing for shade right next to you -- literally.

To escape the sauna-like weather this time of the year, Yoon Hye-kyung, a Seoul-based office worker in her 50s, heads for the streams and rivers of Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, with her husband and two daughters for their summer vacation.

"Streams tend to be cooler than the surrounding area, which is a relief from the scorching heat. There, we can enjoy water activities like swimming and unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life," she told The Korea Herald.

"Cooling off in a mountain valley or stream was one of the ways I beat the heat when I was young," Yoon said.

Yoon's approach may well be Korea's most timeless summer survival hack.

But even if you can't escape the city, worry not.

While Seoul's sweltering summer can really get to you, hidden around the city are little pockets of cool where you can catch your breath -- and a breeze.

If you are one of the many tourists visiting Seoul in the summer, you will likely find yourself in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, roaming through royal palaces wearing hanbok, or wandering around the Bukchon Hanok Village and picking up souvenirs in Insadong.

For much-needed relief from the heat, head to the nearby Cheonggyecheon stream, where you can find shade and sit by the water to cool off. You can even take off your shoes and dip your feet in the water.

The fountains at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, just 200 meters away from Exit No. 2 of Gwanghwamun Station, are another spot that is great for cooling off. The fountains, spraying water from the ground, run for 50 minutes every hour from 10 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. until August. You will often find little children running between the jets of water -- and you might be tempted to join them.

When Seoul turns into an oven, nothing beats a splash of icy water. And luckily, the city offers several great ways to cool down.

Swimming pools and water parks at six locations on the Han River -- Ttukseom, Yeouido, Jamwon, Jamsil, Yanghwa and Nanji Hangang Park -- will welcome visitors until Aug. 31, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The water parks, which drew over 310,000 visitors last year, are open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission fees range from 1,000 to 5,000 won depending on age, and children under 6 can enter for free.

Cold food for survival

Koreans have a full lineup of summer eats when the heat is on.

If you are looking for a cold delight to send shivers down your spine, go for some patbingsu -- a Korean shaved ice dessert topped with red beans and condensed milk -- as suggested by the Korean Food Promotion Institute.

It's simple to make. Start by freezing some milk. Next, boil red beans in water at about a 1-to-5 ratio until the beans become soft. Drain the water, add sugar and a pinch of salt. Simmer the beans until most of the liquid is gone and the mixture thickens. Lastly, finely shave the frozen milk into a bowl, then top it with the sweetened red beans, rice cakes, condensed milk or other toppings such as fruit or cereal, according to a recipe from the KFPI.

Oinaengguk, or cold cucumber soup, has long been a staple on Korean summer dining tables to help cool the body and stimulate the appetite. The soup appears in a cookbook called "Recipes of Joseon," published in 1939 by Jo Ja-ho, who recommends it for the summer months, when the heat can sap one's desire to eat.

Here's how to make oinaengguk: Start by thinly slicing cucumbers, then marinate them in vinegar, soy sauce and chopped scallions. Next, sprinkle them with red pepper powder and let them sit for one to two hours. Finally, add cold water just before serving for a cool, tangy finish.

When summer hits hard, it's time for a bowl of ice-cold mulnaengmyeon, or cold noodles served in a chilled broth made from beef. Another choice dish is dongchimi (radish water kimchi) -- both deliver bone-chilling cold. If simmering beef broth for hours in the dead heat of summer isn't your thing, try instead one of the many popular naengmyeon restaurants around town -- a long line means it's good!

The number of users making reservations for naengmyeon restaurants on the platform Catch Table rose by 38 percent between May 19 and June 15, according to the platform, reflecting the seasonal trend.