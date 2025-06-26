First-ever collaboration debuts on KakaoPage timed to 75th anniversary of Korean War

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a Korean web comics studio and the French government, a new series based on the Korean War was launched exclusively on KakaoPage to mark the conflict’s 75th anniversary, the French Embassy in Korea announced Wednesday.

Produced by Seoul-based production house Kenaz and the French Ministry of Armed Forces, Crevecoeur follows Sang-beom, a Korean soldier assigned to the French Battalion, as he navigates the frontlines and bonds with French troops.

The series highlights the little-known story of French forces who fought alongside South Korean and United Nations troops during the war. France dispatched 3,421 soldiers to Korea, losing 262 in key battles, including the Battle of Chipyong-ni, where French troops played a decisive role in halting North Korean and Chinese advances.

The project was developed with extensive input from French military experts and with support from the French Embassy in Korea to ensure historical accuracy, the embassy said.

Comic artist Jang Woo-ryong leads the illustration. Known for his works on military documentaries and historical content, Jang brings deep experience in depicting wartime narratives, particularly those involving UN forces during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“'Crevecoeur' demonstrates how webtoons can serve as a powerful medium for cultural exchange between France and Korea,” said Pierre Morcos, Counselor for Culture, Science and Education at the French Embassy in Korea. “We are delighted that this moving story will now be accessible to a wide audience on one of Korea’s leading webtoon platforms.”