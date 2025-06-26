Blackpink set fans abuzz with a teaser video for its upcoming world tour “Deadline,” released via label YG Entertainment on Thursday.

Rose opens the visuals, calling up the others from a phone booth in the middle of a desert. The bandmates join one by one and hit the road together in a fuchsia convertible. Its number plate bears the name of their fandom, Blink. The teaser was inspired by the trailer of a US western movie, explained the label.

The four members also shared a picture on social media on Tuesday, showing them making a clover shape with their hands put together. Blackpink will be launching its tour with concerts on July 5-6 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, where they are expected to unveil a new song for the first time in over 2 1/2 years.