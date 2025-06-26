As the summer heat settles in, Koreans turn to time-tested culinary traditions to stay cool while nourishing their bodies. The phrase “Iyeol-chiyeol,” meaning "fight fire with fire," sums up the age-old belief that consuming hot food in hot weather can help maintain balance in the body. Rather than opting for cold meals, many find relief by eating warm, hearty dishes that support the body’s natural way of cooling down.

This principle is based on the idea that the body, like a self-regulating ecosystem, works to maintain its internal temperature in extreme conditions. The body expels heat through sweat, which, despite the external heat, leaves the skin feeling cool. However, the body itself may feel cold after such a process. To counterbalance this, Koreans opt for traditional, hot, nourishing dishes that help restore warmth and balance.

Here’s a look at three iconic summer dishes, known for their health benefits, that are beloved by locals and visitors alike, along with recommendations for where to experience them in Seoul.

Samgyetang

A quintessential summer dish, samgyetang is a health-boosting soup made by boiling chicken stuffed with ginseng, jujube, chestnut, glutinous rice and garlic. It is traditionally consumed during the peak of the summer heat to build stamina and provide energy for the body. One of Seoul’s most famous spots to enjoy samgyetang is Tosokchon, located near Gyeongbokgung in Seochon. With a rich history, Tosokchon is known for its signature samgyetang, which is made from high-quality young chicken and a secret blend of ingredients that creates a rich and creamy broth. The restaurant’s ambiance, housed in a traditional Korean hanok, complements the dish’s healing properties, providing a serene setting to savor this comforting meal. A serving of samgyetang costs around 20,000 won ($15.00) and comes with a refreshing glass of ginseng liquor to enhance its effects.

The broth of samgyetang is delicately flavored, and the chicken is tender, easily separating from the bones. The dish is not overly seasoned, allowing the natural flavors of the ingredients to shine. Served with a side of seasoned kimchi, it’s a perfect meal to restore strength and maintain your internal balance in the summer.

Chueotang

Another traditional Korean summer dish is chueotang, a nutritious and hearty soup made with loach (a small freshwater fish) that has been finely ground and cooked with vegetables such as mushrooms, tofu and radish. Widely regarded as a "stamina food," it is packed with protein, vitamins and minerals. Its mildly spicy and savory broth provides a satisfying meal that is both hearty and refreshing, perfect for replenishing the body’s fluids and essential nutrients during peak summer.

A well-known establishment serving this beloved dish is Yonggeumok in Seoul’s Jongno district. This restaurant, which has been serving its famous chueotang (15,000 won) for almost a century, maintains traditional methods, offering both a Seoul-style (whole loach) and a Namdo-style (ground loach) version of the soup. The broth, made from the fish and various vegetables, is both robust and clean, with the loach’s natural flavors enhanced by a touch of seasoning. The soup is often served with a sprinkle of Chinese pepper, allowing customers to adjust the flavor to their preferences.

Galbitang

For those seeking something heartier, galbitang, a beef short rib soup, is a must-try dish. The soup is made by boiling short ribs with radish until tender, creating a clear and savory broth packed with nutrients. The tenderness of the beef and the clean, refreshing flavor of the broth make galbitang a popular choice for those looking to replenish their strength and cool down during the summer.

A standout restaurant for galbitang is Onsimok, located in Seoul’s Gangnam district. The broth is made by simmering beef ribs and radish for hours, resulting in a rich and clear soup. The beef is so tender that it effortlessly separates from the bone, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience. The addition of minari (water parsley) enhances the flavor, offering a light, herbaceous note that balances the richness of the broth. A bowl of galbitang here costs approximately 17,000 won.

Onsimok is known for its unique take on the dish, incorporating an exclusive spicy seasoning mix made from green chili peppers, which adds a subtle kick to the soup, making it even more invigorating. The restaurant’s philosophy is simple yet powerful: "One bowl of galbitang will amaze the world.”

In the sweltering heat of summer, Koreans turn to these traditional dishes not just for their taste, but for their ability to restore balance to the body. Samgyetang, chueotang and galbitang are nourishing elixirs, offering both sustenance and relief from the summer heat. Whether you’re looking to revitalize your body, boost your energy or simply enjoy a comforting bowl of soup, these dishes provide an opportunity to experience the best of Korean cuisine this summer.