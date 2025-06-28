As summer sets in, hydrangeas bloom in brilliant shades of blue, pink and lavender across Korea, drawing flower enthusiasts and tourists alike to gardens and nature parks across the country. Known for their large, lush petals and various hues, hydrangeas reach their peak from early June through July.

From central Korea to the southern coast, here are three hydrangea-viewing destinations that offer not just floral beauty but immersive seasonal experiences: Yugu Saekdong Hydrangea Garden, Yulbom Farm and the poetic and secluded Manhwa Secret Garden.

Yugu Saekdong Hydrangea Garden

Located in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, Yugu Saekdong Hydrangea Garden is the largest hydrangea garden in Korea’s central region, spanning over 43,000 square meters along the scenic Yugu Stream. The garden boasts 22 varieties and more than 54,000 hydrangea plants, including Enamel, Endless Summer, Pink Annabelle and Mophead hydrangeas.

The garden features flat, easy-to-navigate walkways, making it accessible for all ages. Pastel-colored hydrangeas bloom most densely behind the garlanded area near Yugu Bridge, which has become a popular photo zone. Even after peak bloom, the dried petals offer a unique aesthetic that adds to the garden’s charm.

In June, the garden hosts the annual “Gongju Yugu Saekdong Hydrangea Festival,” now in its fourth year. This year's events extend beyond the garden itself to include the nearby Yugu Traditional Market, highlighting local culture through performances and themed activities.

The festival kicks off on Friday with the “Jeong Eui-song Hydrangea Song Festival,” featuring 15 performers selected through a preliminary contest. On Sunday, acclaimed poet Na Tae-joo takes the stage in a musical poetry concert titled “Songs That Became Flowers, Hearts That Became Poems.” Folk, jazz and Korean traditional music performances by local artists are scheduled throughout the festival period.

The garden also offers a luminous experience by night in the Yugu Saekdong Moonlight Garden, with light installations that enhance the dreamlike ambiance. A night market-style food and drink venue, the Hydrangea Night Pocha, adds flavor to the evening events.

“This is more than just a sightseeing event,” said Gongju Mayor Choi Won-cheol. “It is a meaningful festival that combines the region’s nature, culture and the pride of our local residents.”

Yulbom Farm, quiet garden for flower enthusiasts

For those seeking a more serene, low-key escape, Yulbom Farm in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, offers a more intimate hydrangea-viewing experience. The private botanical garden is not widely promoted on social media, meaning it is still a hidden gem for those looking to enjoy flowers without the crowds.

As early June brings the first whispers of summer, hydrangeas in gentle shades of lavender, pink and sky blue cover the landscape. Unlike traditional parks, Yulbom Farm blends agriculture, nature and art into a cohesive experience that lives up to its name — “Yulbom,” or "the quiet spring."

The garden is known for its intentional simplicity. Carefully planned plantings, clean walking paths and subtle artistic installations create a harmonious atmosphere.

But it is the understated presence of the flowers like watercolors softly blending into the landscape that leaves the strongest impression.

More than a garden, Yulbom is a certified Rural Art Theme Farm, offering educational programs using seasonal produce. Children can learn about ecology through hands-on farming experiences, while adults find a peaceful retreat from urban life.

Manhwa Secret Garden, living canvas of hydrangeas in the south

In the foothills of Byeokbangsan Mountain in Goseong County, South Gyeongsang Province, lies the Manhwa Secret Garden — a 330,000-square-meter sanctuary named after the phrase “Manhwa Bangcho,” meaning “a place of 10.000 flowers and fragrant grasses.”

Founded in 1997 by garden director Jeong Jong-jo to offer solace to city dwellers, the garden now features over 200 varieties of hydrangea, 700 species of wildflowers and 66,000 square meters of wild tea fields. Designed with minimal artificial alteration, trails follow old animal paths and the landscape flows with nature’s contours.

The garden’s Hydrangea Flower Road is its crown jewel, where the flowers stretch as far as the eye can see. A hydrangea festival runs through July 13, showcasing the full bloom of these vibrant flowers.

Despite the stunning scenery, Manhwa retains a “secret garden” quality — it was once known only through word of mouth and has only recently begun receiving public attention.

Visitors can explore wildflower fields, a natural rock garden, a small pond filled with yellow lotus blooms and shaded trails lined with cedar and hydrangeas. Traditional clay houses serve as spaces for rest and even natural dyeing workshops, while giant wooden totems mark the entryway to the garden’s more rustic areas.

Climbing higher toward the summit of Byeokbangsan Mountain, visitors are rewarded with views of the East Sea and an experience that feels more like wandering an old village hillside than a manicured tourist attraction.

From curated elegance to wild natural beauty, Korea’s hydrangea spots offer unforgettable summer experiences.