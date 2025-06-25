Serenity Country Club, located in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, is set to open Serenity Golf & Resort — combining world-class golfing with upscale accommodations and cultural experiences — in the second half of the year.

Situated near major cities such as Daejeon, Sejong and Cheonan, Serenity Golf & Resort offers convenient access. When the Seoul-Sejong Second Gyeongbu Expressway is fully completed, the travel time from Seoul is projected to be just 90 minutes. According to a Serenity representative, this improved connectivity may also increase the future value of its memberships.

Designed by Graham Marsh, the golf course spans approximately 1.5 million square meters. The venue has hosted major Korean LPGA events, including the OK Savings Bank Park Seri Invitational and the Park Seri & Annika Invitational Asia. With a recent expansion to 27 holes, the course meets both championship standards and diverse golfer preferences.

Serenity Golf & Resort is one of the few private membership golf clubs in the Chungcheong region. Notably, it offers non-designated membership options, allowing anyone with access privileges to receive green fee discounts, regardless of whether the primary member is present. This model is especially popular with companies seeking employee welfare perks.

The resort includes 37 buildings housing 40 exclusive residences nestled along the slopes of Bokdusan Mountain and Yumosan Mountain. Designed by renowned architect Kim Chan-joong, the resort harmonizes with the surrounding landscape with minimal environmental impact. Residences feature expanded terraces, fireplaces, jacuzzis or foot baths and private gardens, blending indoor and outdoor living.

Amenities will include an infinity pool, golf practice facilities, a driving range and a bakery cafe, all within a multi-use community center. “We envision Serenity as a premier high-end cultural space where golf, nature, charity and the arts come together,” a Serenity spokesperson said. “We aim to carry the spirit of tranquility and comfort throughout every part of this project.”