Ambassador Hotel Group, Korea’s first privately owned hotel enterprise, celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

The group began its journey in 1955 with the opening of Geum-Soo-Jang, a 19-room hotel. Now operating 28 hotels across eight major cities nationwide, the group has grown into a leading force in Korean hospitality.

Its flagship property, The Ambassador Seoul- A Pullman Hotel, formerly Geum-Soo-Jang, exemplifies the company’s legacy of innovation and tradition. The hotel underwent a major renovation in 2022. With the hotel's 264 guest rooms and 40 new residences underway, the property offers views of Namsan and downtown Seoul.

Ambassador’s long-standing global partnership with France’s Accor Group, dating back to 1987, has brought international brands such as Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis to Korea. Their collaboration deepened in 2006 with the creation of Accor-Ambassador Korea (AAK), the first locally incorporated joint venture between a Korean and international hotel group.

Through the Ambassador Academy, the company fosters the next generation of hoteliers. The academy provides staff training as well as career education for aspiring hospitality professionals. The group has also founded Eujong Hall, a private museum located in the former residence of its founder, Suh Hyeon-su, and current Chairman Suh Jung-ho, preserving the company’s rich history.

Culinary excellence is also a hallmark of the group. The Ambassador Seoul features six dining venues, including Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Haobin, gourmet grocerant 1955 Groceria and The King’s buffet, recognized as Korea’s first all-day buffet. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor heated pool, wellness center and premium event spaces such as the Grand Ballroom and Club Ambassador Lounge.