Sejong University has been ranked third among Korean universities in the recent global university rankings, which evaluated over 2,250 institutions worldwide based on research output and international competitiveness.

The Seoul-based university placed 238th overall, following Seoul National University and Yonsei University, which ranked 122nd and 234th, respectively.

The rankings were compiled by US News & World Report, an American publication that annually evaluates universities across 13 indicators, including research reputation, publication and citation performance, and the extent of international collaboration.

This marks the second consecutive year that Sejong has held the No. 3 position among Korean institutions in the assessment, while rising three places in the global ranking from the previous year.

Specifically, Sejong University ranked 38th globally for the proportion of top 10 percent most-cited papers, and 89th for the share of top 1 percent most-cited papers. Its level of collaboration with international institutions was also highly rated.

Sejong also earned global recognition for its academic departments, with water resources engineering ranked 35th, mathematics 51st, electrical and electronic engineering 70th, and artificial intelligence 99th.

Sejong University President Um Jong-hwa attributed the results to the university’s longstanding focus on strengthening its research capacity and global engagement.

“This outcome reflects our commitment to a research-driven education model, continued investment in research, and expansion of international collaboration,” Um said.

“We will continue to grow as a leading global research university that delivers academic excellence and social contributions.”