The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced Wednesday that it hosted a policy gathering with Kim Ji-hee, Director-General for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to explore avenues for public-private cooperation ahead of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Korea, scheduled for October.

The event was part of the institution’s policy talks series, aimed at providing a valuable platform for senior policymakers and industry leaders to engage in dialogue on pressing issues affecting the US-Korea economic alliance.

“The government’s ongoing efforts to engage the business community are crucial,” Kim said, “to ensure Korea’s APEC agenda delivers tangible results across the region.”

She emphasized Korea’s commitment to inclusive public-private collaboration through APEC’s unique mechanisms, such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, while detailing a range of initiatives spanning digital transformation, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, health care and SME development.

US business leaders in sectors including IT, biotechnology and energy voiced strong support for Korea’s APEC initiatives, particularly those focused on artificial intelligence and demographic change.

While outlining the Korean government’s strategic vision and key priorities for the upcoming APEC Summit, Kim also shared updates on the Third Senior Officials’ Meeting and Economic Leaders’ Week.

AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim remarked that the summit would allow Korea to demonstrate global leadership amid rising geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change.

“With digital innovation, supply chain resilience, and regulatory reform emerging as top priorities, this year’s APEC platform presents a powerful opportunity to strengthen public-private collaboration,” he said.

“As a proud member of the APEC CEO Summit Task Force, AmCham is committed to working closely with the Korean government and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure Korea’s host year delivers meaningful outcomes that advance the shared interests of both the US-Korea economic partnership and the broader Asia-Pacific region,” he added.