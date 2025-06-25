Le Sserafim’s fourth single in Japan debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking, ther group's agency Source Music said Wednesday.

The five members celebrated the news with fans at a showcase to mark the release of single “Different” held in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The single album consists of three tracks — the title track, as well as a Japanese language version of “Hot” and “Kawaii (prod. Gen Hoshino).” Heo Yunjin wrote the English lyrics for the latter.

The quintet concluded the Japan leg of tour “Easy Crazy Hot” earlier this month, visiting four cities in the country. The tour will resume in Taipei next month and in November, the five members will return to Japan for an encore concert at Tokyo Dome. It will be their first ever show at the venue.