Museum to undergo overhauling to provide better environment for visitors

The National Palace Museum of Korea in central Seoul will temporarily close its doors next month for renovations in an effort to improve facilities and provide a better environment for visitors.

From July 8 to 20, the exhibition halls on the second floor will be closed for renovation, while the first floor and basement floors will remain open to visitors. During this period, visitors will need to use the entrance next to the museum's cafe on the first floor to enter. The entire museum will be closed to the public from July 21 to 27.

The "Hopes and Dreams Revealed Inside Restored Paintings" exhibition, which is a special exhibition of Korean cultural heritage from overseas museum collections, will continue to welcome visitors until July 20 on the museum's first floor.

More details about the renovation and closure are available at the NPMK's official website.