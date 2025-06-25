President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called for efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, as the nation marked the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

"The most certain form of security is to build the state of no need to fight, in other words, making peace," Lee said in a Facebook posting.

Lee also renewed his commitment to establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula in a bid to stabilize the economy and ensure public safety.

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, when tank-led North Korean troops invaded South Korea. The United States and 20 other allied countries fought on the side of South Korea under the UN flag. The war ended in a ceasefire three years later.

Lee paid his respects to fallen soldiers and veterans during the conflict, saying that South Korea's rags-to-riches transformation would be impossible without their sacrifices.

"Today's Republic of Korea was made possible by the sacrifices and dedication of all -- the service members who defended the battlefield, the war veterans, their bereaved families, and the people who endured the scars of war," Lee wrote, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Noting the compensation for the veterans and their bereaved families has been insufficient, Lee said the government will consider ways to offer adequate compensation for those who made "extraordinary sacrifices" to defend the nation. (Yonhap)