Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Wednesday filed a quasi-appeal against a court decision rejecting his earlier request for the recusal of judges overseeing new indictments against him.

The quasi-appeal was filed orally by his lawyers during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court held to determine whether to grant a new warrant to arrest Kim over his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid.

The court had dismissed the recusal request the previous day. Even if a quasi-appeal is filed, it will not stop Kim's trial.

The hearing came after special counsel Cho Eun-suk indicted Kim on new charges of obstructing official duties and abetting the destruction of evidence and requested a new warrant to arrest him.

Kim is already under arrest on charges of insurrection related to the martial law attempt, but is set for release Thursday upon the expiry of a six-month detention period. (Yonhap)