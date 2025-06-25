J-Hope of BTS hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 40 with solo single “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla),” according to the chart published on Tuesday in the US.

It is his eighth solo endeavor to enter the main songs chart, the most for a K-pop solo musician. It also landed the artist his highest spot yet, surpassing his 2023 release “On the Street (with J. Cole),” which claimed No. 60.

All three of the singles J-Hope has dropped this year made the Hot 100 chart: “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” ranked No. 66 and “Mona Lisa” No. 65.

“Killin’ It Girl,” the last installment in his singles project, notched the top spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and made the top five on both the Global excl. US and Global 20 charts. It also entered the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 30, another career-high for him.