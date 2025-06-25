North Korea has staged various rallies and events inciting anti-American sentiment and pledging retaliation as the country marks the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported Wednesday.

Students, female workers and members of North Korea's largest women's organization gathered in Pyongyang the previous day, vowing to retaliate against the United States over what were described as Korean War atrocities, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

During the meetings, a video depicting "abominable" crimes committed by the US was shown, and young participants warned that they are "sternly renewing a pledge to retaliate against ... imperialist US invaders," the KCNA reported.

In North Korea, June 25, the day the Korean War broke out in 1950, is observed as the day of struggle against US imperialism, with mass rallies held throughout June to reaffirm and incite anti-American sentiment.

Also on Tuesday, agricultural workers and members of a farming association held a similar rally in the coastal town of Susan, while an exhibition of artworks featuring wrongdoings by the US and Japan was also staged in the capital.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's most widely read newspaper, intensified anti-American sentiment by publishing an article accusing the US and its follower countries of harboring intentions to topple North Korea.

"(They) are challenging our people's righteous efforts to build a prosperous homeland by staging reckless and frantic war exercises everywhere in the sky, on land and at sea," the newspaper said.

The daily warned halting the country's efforts to build up its own power could lead to a repetition of the Korean War.

North Korea skipped anti-American public rallies in June between 2018 and 2021 while leader Kim Jong-un engaged in summits with US President Donald Trump but resumed them the following year after the summitry ended without a tangible result. (Yonhap)