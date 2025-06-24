The office of President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday it has opened an online platform to gather public opinion for use in shaping government policies as part of efforts to enhance communication with the public.

The "mailbox for the people" uses a Google Form to collect questions from the public on a wide range of state affairs, from the economy to politics and foreign affairs, according to Lee's office.

The presidential office said all questions submitted through the online platform, which opened earlier in the day, will be reported to Lee, who plans to personally respond to those that reflect broad public interests or require timely responses.

"The launch of the mailbox reflects President Lee's strong commitment to communication with the people," the presidential office said in a press release, vowing efforts to expand communication channels with the public.

Lee wrote in his Facebook post he will "faithfully" answer the public's questions, holding their voice as the "starting point" for managing state affairs and the "standard" for all policy directions. (Yonhap)