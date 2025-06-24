The presidential state affairs committee on Tuesday called on the financial watchdog to step up efforts to stabilize the country's financial system amid growing uncertainties involving global trade and the Middle East, officials said.

During a policy briefing from the Financial Supervisory Service, the committee instructed the agency to take measures to safeguard the stability of the financial system and address unfair practices in the capital market "strongly" and "swiftly," according to the officials.

The instruction came as South Korea faces growing uncertainties sparked by the United States' hefty tariff measures and the military conflict between Israel and Iran.

The committee also urged the FSS to beef up efforts to resolve the "Korea discount," which refers to the undervaluation of South Korean assets due to geopolitical risks and other factors.

Separately, the committee held a meeting with officials from academia and the private sector Tuesday to discuss ways to improve government support for research and development projects in science and technology. (Yonhap)