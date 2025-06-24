The independent counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law sought a warrant Tuesday to detain him after he repeatedly snubbed summonses for questioning over alleged obstruction of official duties, officials said.

The special counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, filed for the warrant against Yoon, citing Yoon's refusal to comply with three summonses from the police for questioning over charges related to his Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

"The counsel, which took over the case Monday, decided to file for an arrest warrant in consideration of the investigation's continuity," the investigation team said in a notice.

The action came shortly after the special counsel began operations last Wednesday, following the passage of a bill in early June mandating an independent probe into insurrection charges against Yoon.

Before transferring the case to the special counsel, the police summoned Yoon for questioning on June 5, 12 and 19, but he snubbed all three requests.

Yoon has been booked as a suspect on charges he ordered the Presidential Security Service to block the execution of a detention warrant against him by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in early January.

He is also suspected of deleting records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law failed.

Yoon's lawyer has cited what he described as the illegal execution of a detention warrant by the CIO as the reason why Yoon defied the summonses. (Yonhap)