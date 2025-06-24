BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says there are ″indications″ that Israel's actions in Gaza are violating human rights obligations in the agreement governing its ties with the EU — but the bloc was divided Monday over what to do in response.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented a review of Israel's compliance with to foreign minsters of the 27-member bloc in Brussels on Monday, leading at least one country to openly propose suspending the agreement.

“There are indications that Israel would be in breach of its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement,” according to the review by the EU’s diplomatic corps, the European External Action Service, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press.

The review detailed allegations by the International Court of Justice and agencies of the United Nations that Israel had likely broken international humanitarian law in Gaza on multiple levels by cutting off life-saving food and supplies, targeting journalists, and attacking densely-populated areas with “weapons with wide area effects."

Suspending ties would require a unanimous decision, which is likely impossible to obtain from countries like Austria, Germany and Hungary that tend to back Israel.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Monday in Brussels that Berlin is against suspension of the agreement.

Other actions — such as ending visa-free travel to Europe for Israelis, sanctioning Israeli settlers in the West Bank or halting academic partnerships — could be pushed if a "qualified majority” — 15 of the 27 nations representing at least 65 percent of the population of the EU — agree.

Kallas said that trade from the parts of the occupied West Bank with “violent settlers” does not "benefit of the trade relationship the beneficial trade relationship that we have between Israel and European Union.”

Countries like the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain have been vocal in their support for the Palestinians in Gaza as Israel battles Hamas.

“When all the focus is on Iran and the escalation regarding Iran, we should not forget about Gaza,” said Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who led the charge for the review.

The EU review “clearly showed that Israel has violated Article 2 of this agreement, which concerns respect for human rights,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. “Consequences will have to be drawn at the next foreign affairs ministers meeting in July,” he said.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 hostages. About 56,000 Palestinians have since been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and little relatively aid has entered since Israel ended the latest ceasefire in March.

Outrage over Israel's actions in Gaza has grown in Europe as images of suffering Palestinians have driven protests in London, Berlin, Brussels, Madrid and Amsterdam.

Spain has canceled arms deals with Israel and called for an arms embargo.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno on Monday called for suspending the EU-Israel agreement.

“The time for words and declarations is behind. We had enough time,” he told the meeting. “And at the same time, Palestinians in Gaza have no more time to lose. Every day, babies, women, men are being killed. This is the time for action.”

Manuel Albares also called for an embargo on EU countries selling weapons to Israel and for the widening of individual sanctions on anyone undermining the proposed two-state solution.

“Europe must show courage,” he told journalists.

Like Spain, Ireland is of the view that the Association Agreement should be suspended, Simon Harris, the Irish minister for foreign affairs, said.