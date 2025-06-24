Jin's upcoming fan concert in Japan will be available for live viewing in 10 countries, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

The BTS member is slated to host the event at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on July 12-13. Fans around the world will be able to screen the event live in cinemas, including 43 in Korea, on the second day. All 110,000 tickets for the two-day event sold out.

The Osaka show is part of his solo fan concert tour “#RunSeokjin_Ep. Tour” which will begin on June 28 in Gyeonggi Province. The live show will be held over the weekend and broadcast on a large screen in southern Seoul as well. After greeting his fans in Korea and two cities in Japan, he is set to visit four cities in the US and two in Europe.