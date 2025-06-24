Iran fired short- and medium-range ballistic missiles at a US military base in Qatar on Monday, a US defense official said, a retaliatory move following America's attack on three key nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic over the weekend.

The strikes on Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, came amid growing concerns that the war, which started with Israel's June 13 strikes on Iran, could escalate into a wider regional war.

"I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today," the official said. "At this time, there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available."

In a social media post, President Donald Trump said that of the 14 missiles Iran fired, 13 were "knocked down" and the other "set free" because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE."

Trump also said he wanted to "thank" Iran for giving the United States early notice, which he said made it possible for no lives to be lost or injured.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," he said.

On Saturday, Trump announced that the US conducted precision strikes on Iran's three key nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, marking America's direct entry into the deepening Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump described the strike operation, codenamed Midnight Hammer, as a "spectacular" success that "completely" obliterated Iran's key uranium enrichment facilities, while warning against Iran's retaliation. Iran has played down the extent of the damage to the sites. (Yonhap)