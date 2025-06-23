Forty-five South Koreans, including one with US nationality, have escaped Israel and safely arrived in neighboring Egypt, amid heightening tensions from the armed conflict between Israel and Iran, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

They passed through the border via a land route on Monday afternoon (local time) by a government-chartered bus and were on their way to Cairo, the ministry said in a press release.

The latest evacuation follows the escape of nearly 50 South Korean nationals and their Israeli family members from Tel Aviv to Jordan over the past week, with assistance from the government and the Korean community in Israel.

Since the conflict began on June 13 with Israel's large-scale airstrikes on Iran, 56 South Koreans and their Iranian family members have also evacuated Tehran.

The South Korean government has provided transportation and assistance to help evacuees pass through border checkpoints and purchase plane tickets to either return home or travel to a third country.

The foreign ministry has raised the travel alert for both Israel and Iran to "Level 3," the second-highest advisory strongly recommending people leave the countries. (Yonhap)