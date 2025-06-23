Arts Council Korea (Arko) seeks to foster collaboration across genres and regions with the launch of its new umbrella brand, “Sum Festa,” bringing together 17 of the 45 performing arts festivals it supports nationwide.

The initiative aims to connect theater, dance, music and traditional arts festivals under one banner, while preserving each event’s distinct character and local roots. This summer’s lineup includes events such as the Arts in Tank Dance Festival (July 1-27), the ChangMu International Performing Arts Festival (Aug. 22-31) and the Hic et Nunc Festival (Aug. 22-Sept. 5) by the Sejong Soloists.

Previously operated independently, the participating festivals will now engage in joint marketing, cross-genre programming and regional partnerships. According to Arko, the unified platform is intended to build greater synergy and reach broader audiences across the country.

Actor Park Jeong-ja, who will appear in the Evergreen Theater Festival (July 30-Aug. 17) featuring veteran stage actors, welcomed the initiative.

“There’s something heartwarming about these different festivals coming together under one name to meet audiences,” she said during a press conference on Monday. “Performing arts festivals serve as bridges connecting people and art, and this is a meaningful step toward sharing that connection more widely.”

Conductor Baek Yoon-hak, who will lead the opening of the July Festival (July 1–31), a monthlong classical music series celebrating major composers, joined the initiative.

“The performing arts are, by nature, collaborative,” he said. “Festivals are a larger stage for that collaboration. I hope this shared brand will spark new encounters between artists and audiences, across genres and regions.”