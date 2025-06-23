Lee Jong-seok, the new director of the National Intelligence Service, is a North Korea strategist and scholar who played key roles during the era of inter-Korean rapprochement in the early 2000s.

Taking his oath at the start of his confirmation hearing on June 19, Lee picked "building a peaceful and safe South Korea, founded on two pillars of cooperation and a strong military," as one of his priorities as the head of the country's top spy agency.

Lee said he saw it as his job to support the success of a "national interest-based, pragmatic diplomacy" -- the phrase that has come to define the new administration's foreign policy vision.

Speaking to The Korea Herald after his confirmation hearing, Lee said, "reducing inter-Korean tensions and restoring dialogue with North Korea" is the "demand of the people."

Lee was the unification minister and deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council under another liberal president, the late Roh Moo-hyun.

Rapprochement era minister of unification

Lee was a key national strategist in the Roh administration. He was appointed Roh's minister of unification in February 2006 to oversee inter-Korean affairs, only to resign in December that same year in the aftermath of North Korea's first nuclear test.

At the confirmation hearing, Lee was grilled over whether he thinks the broad economic assistance to North Korea, given over two liberal administrations under presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Kim Dae-jung, had been helpful to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee said he believes economic aid to North Korea "had helped thaw strained ties," which was met by protests from the opposition lawmakers who said that it had only funded Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

Lifetime North Korea scholar

Lee has been a scholar of North Korea for over 30 years. His main area of concentration was the Workers' Party of Korea.

When Lee was not in public office, he served as a policy adviser to the unification and national defense ministries. He also worked at top research institutions in the country, including the Sejong Institute, where he stood as an emeritus senior fellow up until his appointment. He was a visiting professor at Beijing University in 2017-18.

At the confirmation hearing, Lee denied accusations of being a "North Korea dove."

Calling himself a "pragmatist," Lee said he did not subscribe to any particular schools of thought or associate with particular factions when it comes to North Korea. "I have followed the principle of pragmatism throughout my professional life," he said.

Lee's past public remarks from years back came under scrutiny at the confirmation hearing, including his referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "someone who has the qualities of both a CEO and an absolute ruler," speaking at the Jeju Forum in June 2021.

When asked by an opposition lawmaker if he considered the North Korean leader to be a dictator, Lee replied, "He is a dictator."

Lee was also asked to elaborate on his opposition to the introduction of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system for defending against North Korean missiles, or the signing of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, the information sharing pact with Japan.

Lee said extra THAAD deployments required a "careful consideration of factors such as South Korea's national interests and the South Korea-US joint defense posture."

As for GSOMIA, Lee said that as the scheme is "already agreed upon and in place, it should be complied with."

13 trips to North Korea

According to the record he submitted to the National Assembly, Lee had been to North Korea at least 13 times.

His first visit to Pyongyang was in June 2000 for the inter-Korean summit. In 2006, he visited North Korea five times during his time as unification minister, for a ministerial summit and other business, including two site visits to the joint industrial park in Kaesong. His last trip to North Korea was in December 2018 for a ceremony marking the start of the construction of coastal railways connecting the North and South.

Six former spy chiefs of South Korea had visited North Korea while they were in office, the latest one being Suh Hoon. Suh, who was the NIS director for former President Moon Jae-in, was part of the Seoul delegation for the 2018 inter-Korean summit.

Long history with president

President Lee Jae Myung and his new spy chief go back a long way.

The two are believed to have first met around 2010 when the president had just been elected mayor of Seongnam. The NIS director worked for the president at his Seongnam mayoral office as well as his Gyeonggi Province gubernatorial office.

The NIS director was part of the president's 2022 and 2025 campaigns.