Early riders can apply via Hangang Bus website starting Tuesday

Hangang Bus, an eco-friendly waterborne public transportation system, will be available to the public for its early boarding experience starting from July 1, the city said Monday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it decided to recruit participants for pilot operation of its water bus ahead of the official launch in September.

According to the city government, those who wish to experience water-bus service ahead of the original schedule can apply via Hangang Bus’ official website hangangbus.govent.kr by submitting their name, gender and phone number. Applications open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The rides will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 1 to Aug. 30.

Though the water bus will operate a water route through seven docks in Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Jamwon, Oksu, Ttukseom and Jamsil, the test run will only move participants from Yeouido to Jamsil without any break.

While the Tuesday and Thursday rides run at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the water bus service is only available at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

However, in the event of severe weather conditions such as heavy rain, typhoons or flooding, a text message will be sent to notify changes to the applicants four hours prior to the scheduled departure.

The city government offers free admission during the trial period. It will also select some participants, who shared their water bus reviews on the social network services, with a special raffle event for various prizes.

Different cultural events are scheduled, including busking performances and summer festivals featuring the river.

The vessel, which was unveiled to the public in November, 2024, passed Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority’s safety and performance inspections, and underwent trial operations and emergency response training for water accidents conducted with the experts.

The water bus can carry 155 to 199 passengers and is expected to take approximately 30 minutes from Jamsil to Yeouido.