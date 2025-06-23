Hanwha Systems has partnered with Northrop Grumman, a US-headquartered aerospace and defense technology powerhouse, to join forces in developing next-generation integrated air and missile defense, or IAMD, systems, the Korean company said Monday.

According to a memorandum of understanding, the two sides will discuss core technologies related to integrated air defense command and control and explore new business opportunities in Korea and overseas.

“Hanwha is undergoing a bold transformation to become a leading global defense company,” said Park Sung-kyun, vice president and business director of the defense electronics division at Hanwha Systems.

“Our partnership (with Northrop Grumman) reflects our ambition to lead the development of next-generation weapons systems and strengthen our position in the global market.”

Northrop Grumman is the developer of the integrated battle command system, or IBCS, a cutting-edge command and control system designed to integrate various sensors and interceptors across the air, land and sea. The IBCS, which is currently used by the US Army, has been undergoing evaluation for expansion into Europe and other areas as it enables seamless data sharing and optimized threat engagement across diverse weapon systems.

Hanwha Systems and Northrop Grumman plan to bring together their respective strengths in radar and battle management technologies for more advanced and resilient air defense solutions.

“This MOU with Hanwha demonstrates our strong desire to collaborate with Korean industry in exploring opportunities to provide innovative and cost-effective air and missile defense solutions that enhance Korean homeland defense,” said Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager of command and control and weapons integration at Northrop Grumman.