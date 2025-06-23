The Ven. Jinwoo calls for LGBTQ+ and disabled people to be recognized as part of the community

As society advances, social minorities often face greater challenges and hardships than the majority, said a top Buddhist leader, calling for more respect for human life and fairness for those who are marginalized.

"There are many types of workers in society, such as foreign workers and delivery workers, who are the backbone of today's society. They are considered essential because everyday services would halt without them," said the Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, during a special Buddhist ceremony held Sunday at Bongeunsa to mark his 1,000th day in office.

"However, despite their crucial role, they often face poor working conditions, including low pay, long hours and little job security. Now, making a piece of bread has become more important than human life, and profit matters more than human life and dignity," the leader of the largest Buddhist sect in Korea added, referring to a string of deaths at a bakery factory in recent years.

Jinwoo said that although cities may seem richer on the outside, hidden places like alleyways have become spaces where loneliness is growing, urging greater awareness and empathy for these unseen struggles.

Those in the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities should be recognized as part of the greater community, he continued. He stressed that they deserve acceptance, respect and support like everyone else.

"Buddhism is a religion that respects all walks of life and accepts every being without judgment. ... In that vein, we must not turn our backs on sexual minorities, who often suffer the most from hate and discrimination," the Ven. Jinwoo noted.

"The true Buddhist way — the path of the bodhisattva — is to show compassion for those suffering and to have the courage to stand up and speak out for them," he added.

Among those attending the ceremony was Yi Ho-rim, an activist with Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea, who expressed hope that Buddhism would continue to help build a society of dignity and equality for all.

"Korean society still struggles to accept sexual minorities, so many can't express their identities openly at home, school or work. Since Buddhism was the first religion to support the Anti-Discrimination Act, I hope it keeps advocating for the law and helps create a society where everyone can live with dignity and equality," she said following the service.