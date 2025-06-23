Police in Thailand have arrested 21 people, 20 South Korean nationals and one Chinese national, in connection with an alleged online romance scam, following a raid on a luxury pool villa in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, on Saturday.

Romance scams typically involve deceiving victims into fake online relationships to extract money from them.

The operation was launched after a tip-off from the South Korean Embassy in Bangkok, which reported that a South Korean man had been kidnapped and was being forced to work for the scammers.

The alleged victim was found among the group and confirmed to be safe.

During the raid, some suspects attempted to flee, including one who jumped from the second floor and was injured, but all were eventually apprehended.

Inside the villa, officers also discovered a whiteboard filled with Korean-language notes that appeared to outline scripted investment pitches used in the scam. The police believe the group is part of a larger transnational network running online romance fraud schemes.

“All confiscated items, including electronic devices and documents, will be examined as part of an ongoing investigation,” Thai police said in a statement.

The suspects remain in custody and will face legal proceedings under Thai law.