SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL eCommerce has released its E-Commerce Trends Report 2025, drawing on insights from 24, 000 online shoppers across 24 key markets worldwide. For the Asia Pacific region, results show that delivery remains a significant barrier to purchase completion, with 77% of Asia Pacific shoppers abandoning their carts when their preferred delivery options are unavailable. Social commerce continues to rise in popularity, with 85% of the region's consumers expected to shop primarily through social media by 2030, bypassing traditional retail sites. Meanwhile, AI-driven shopping tools are in high demand, as 81% of shoppers seek features such as virtual try-ons and voice search to assist their purchasing decisions.

This year's study comprises eight chapters, featuring six shopper types across four generational segments, and highlights how evolving consumer expectations are reshaping the future of online retail. While the report addresses an extensive range of topics from cross-border purchasing to shoppers' views on sale days like Black Friday, four key findings stand out: the transformative impact of AI and social commerce on online shopping, the crucial role of delivery options in converting carts, and sustainability shaping customer loyalty.

"Asia Pacific has always been at the forefront of e-commerce due to its growing population of young, digital natives. The region's online shoppers know what they like, and it's important to recognize those changing behaviors that could make a significant difference to maintaining customer loyalty. As more of us shop online, we want a smooth experience. This is the entire journey from browsing to deciding if the item suits, to knowing that we have delivery options before making a convenient yet secure payment. Large and small business owners can rely on DHL eCommerce's insights and expertise to curate an experience that meets the needs of their customers," said Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce.

Shopping powered by AI: Smarter Journeys, Higher Expectations

Advancements in generative AI are ushering in the next industrial revolution. But how will AI impact online shopping? DHL's latest e-commerce trend report reveals that AI is one of the most highly anticipated and demanded innovations among consumers, with 81% of shoppers in Asia Pacific wanting retailers to offer AI-powered shopping features. Virtual try-ons, AI-powered shopping assistants, and voice-enabled product search top the list of features consumers actively want to use. Shopping via voice commands is already on the rise, where about one in two (47%) of shoppers in the region make hands-free purchases. As digital expectations rise, so does the demand for intuitive, tech-enabled shopping journeys that blend utility with delight.

Social Commerce Becomes the New E-Commerce

The traditional e-commerce website is increasingly being replaced, or bypassed, by social platforms. Consumers are turning to apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook not just for discovery, but for purchase. In Asia Pacific, 85% of shoppers say they have already made a purchase via social media. This is expected to stay with more than eight out of 10 (85%) expect these platforms to become their primary shopping destination by 2030.

The power of influence also plays a critical role: 87% of shoppers in Asia Pacific say viral trends and social buzz influence their buying decisions. TikTok, in particular, is driving change in markets such as Thailand and Malaysia, where 86% and 81% of online shoppers, respectively, report buying through the app. This shift signals a major transformation in the methods brands need to engage with their audiences, and calls for seamless, mobile-native experiences built for in-app conversion.

Delivery and Returns: The Ultimate Conversion Drivers

While new technologies continue to transform the digital shopping experience, the fundamentals of delivery and returns remain the biggest drivers of cart abandonment. Shoppers are not willing to compromise when it comes to convenience, flexibility, and control. 77% of consumers in the region will abandon their purchase if their preferred delivery option is not available. Just as critically, 75% will leave if the return process does not match their expectations. Trust also plays a major role, with 65% of shoppers in Asia Pacific reporting that they will not buy from a retailer if they do not trust the returns provider. These expectations emphasize the importance of transparent, customer-centric logistics strategies — not just as an operational concern, but as a core part of the conversion funnel.

Sustainability and the Circular Economy: From Buzzword to Bottom-Line Impact

Sustainability has evolved from a brand differentiator into a core consumer demand. In Asia Pacific, 79% of shoppers now consider sustainability when making online purchases. A significantly high consensus comes from India, where 92% find sustainability important when making an online purchase. This goes beyond packaging or shipping — one in two (49%) shoppers have abandoned their carts due to sustainability concerns.

Consumers in Asia Pacific are also embracing more circular models of consumption, with 52% opting for pre-owned or refurbished goods, motivated by both environmental values and cost efficiency. Additionally, 72% of shoppers in Asia Pacific express a willingness to participate in recycling or buy-back programs offered by retailers, with 85% of survey respondents from China indicating that they would do so. These behaviors point to a growing expectation that brands will not only reduce their footprint but also actively empower consumers to shop more sustainably.

As we look towards 2030, these insights provide a clear roadmap for retailers aiming to capture the attention of today's diverse shopper demographics. By embracing technology, prioritizing sustainability, and understanding the evolving preferences of consumers, businesses can transform challenges into opportunities. Further insights and information, as well as the full report, are available under the following link: dhl.com/e-commerce-report or dhl.com/reports

The E-Commerce Trends Report 2025 surveyed 24,000 consumers from Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Its findings offer actionable insights for e-commerce brands seeking to meet changing expectations, personalize experiences, and create growth through smarter logistics and innovation. Asia Pacific markets include Australia, China, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

