Babymonster will be releasing “Hot Sauce” on July 1, label YG Entertainment said Monday.

The catchy, old school hip-hop tune is a throwback to the 80s and will be a great summer listen, said Yang Hyun-suk, the label's head chief executive producer.

The single will give fans a taste of the group’s next EP, due out in October, with another prerelease scheduled to be dropped in September.

However, only six members will be promoting the upcoming single. Since last month, Rami has been taking time off due to health reasons. The main vocalist has been absent from the Asian leg of the group’s “Hello Monsters” tour, which wraps up in Taipei this weekend. The tour will resume in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 30.