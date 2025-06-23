President Lee Jae Myung's public approval rating rose to nearly 60 percent in the second week of his presidency, a poll showed Monday.

In the Realmeter poll of 2,514 people aged 18 and above conducted from Monday to Friday last week, 59.3 percent said Lee did a good job in managing state affairs, up 0.7 percentage point from the previous week.

Another 33.5 percent of the respondents said Lee did poorly, while the remaining 7.2 percent said they were unsure.

Realmeter said Lee's approval rating rose early in the week, backed by his recent participation in the Group of Seven summit and the Kospi index topping the 3,000-point milestone but declined later in the week amid controversies surrounding Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,008 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 1.5 percentage points to 48.4 percent, while the figure for the main opposition People Power Party inched up 1 percentage point to 31.4 percent.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)