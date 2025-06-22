The US defense chief said Sunday that strikes ordered by President Donald Trump overnight had "devastated" Iran's nuclear program and urged Iranian leaders to seek peace to avoid further attacks.

"We devastated the Iranian nuclear program," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing, adding that the operation "did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people." Trump "seeks peace, and Iran should take that path," Hegseth said.

"This mission was not, and has not, been about regime change," he added.

"The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel. (AFP)