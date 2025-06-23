Still craving more, the boy band kicks off its second chapter after rebranding

In its sixth year, nine-member boy group Cravity made a grand comeback with its second LP "Dare to Crave," showing a broader musical spectrum amid unending challenges.

The new album features 12 tracks centered on the theme of temptation and craving something without hesitation.

The main track, “Set Net G0?!,” bursts with fast-paced, bold synth sounds and rapid melodic repetition that reflect the emotional rollercoaster one faces when standing before a new challenge. While the group stays true to its signature sharp synchronization, this comeback adds some fun and dynamic energy to the stage performance.

“All the members wanted to deliver a powerful performance with this song. The repeated guitar riff really stands out,” said Wonjin during a group interview held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Thursday. He also shared that the entire group took part in selecting the main track through an internal vote.

This album is particularly meaningful as all members participated in songwriting and composing, and for the first time, unit songs are included. Serim composed his first self-written track, “Marionette,” a sultry piece performed alongside Minhee and Taeyoung. Meanwhile, Jungmo, Woobin and Seongmin teamed up for “Straight Up to Heaven,” a sentimental synth-pop number. The punk-inspired, upbeat “Stadium” features lyrics penned by Hyeongjun and Allen, who perform the track with Wonjin.

“We wanted to bring out each member’s unique charm through unit songs, which will also allow us to create more diverse and exciting concert stages,” Hyeongjun explained.

Concept photos released ahead of the album pictured the breaking out of eggs, hinting that this comeback marks a turning point. The team even rebranded its team name. Originally a fusion of "Creativity" and "Gravity," or a play on "Center of Gravity," Cravity has been reinterpreted as a combination of “Crave” and “Gravity,” reflecting the members’ hunger for growth and deeper artistry.

The group also introduced grapes as the new symbol of their rebranded identity.

“Grapes can be sweet or tangy, and as they age, they turn into mature wine. It represents how we have many new sides to show as we continue to grow,” explained Hyeongjun.

Alongside the rebranding, Cravity has undergone a major leadership change: Former leader Serim has handed over the reins to Hyeongjun and Wonjin, now co-leaders of the team.

“I have complete trust in them. Even when I was leading alone, they were always supporting me," said Serim. "Now, I’ll do my best to support them in return.”

Following the album release, Cravity will hold its “Dare to Crave” concert at SK Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, July 12–13.

Minhee expressed high expectations: “The scale of this concert is bigger than before, and we’ve prepared so much. I’d say fans who miss it will seriously regret it. We’re even doing solo performances this time.”

Since its debut in 2020 amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cravity has faced countless setbacks, but instead of being discouraged, the group has steadily honed its skills. The group gained the nickname “Covervity” for consistently uploading high-quality cover performances of other artists’ songs.

“Rather than being known for covering other artists, we want to be recognized for our own music,” said Hyeongjun. “We want to be a group that lasts 10 or 20 years, aging together with our fans.”

Wonjin added heartfelt thanks to fans.

“I recently said on our fan platform that I want Cravity to be a team not just for ourselves, but for our fans. As time goes by, rather than chasing titles or prestige, I want us to bring happiness and joy to the people who support us,” he said.