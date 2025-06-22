The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to expand its network of public wedding venues and increase financial support for couples seeking more affordable ceremonies, allocating up to 3.7 billion won ($2.7 million) for the initiative.

While the city government currently operates 25 public wedding venues, it plans to add 40 new sites — 20 indoors and 20 outdoors — by 2030, the municipal government said Thursday. The new venues will be near scenic sites or in repurposed, culturally rich urban spaces.

One such space is Pium Seoul, a renovated event hall at Seoul Women’s Plaza in Dongjak-gu, southern Seoul, set to open in July.

Two other indoor venues, including The Hills Namsan — which used to be a cafe located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul — will be renovated as wedding halls by September.

Cafe Maru, a rooftop cafe in the City Square Building in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will also be converted into a wedding hall, available only on weekends, around the same time.

Both indoor venues will be available for use without the need to pay a fee in advance.

Starting January 2026, four performance venues — including the Seoul Arts and Culture Education Centers in Seocho-gu and Eunpyeong-gu — will also be available as wedding venues for those who wish to have musical or concert-style weddings.

Some outdoor venues scheduled to open include four hanok-style spaces, such as Hohyeondang at the foot of Namsan in Jung-gu, central Seoul, and the House of Baek Inje, just to the north in Jongno-gu. Hohyeondang will be available from September, while the House of Baek Inje will be available from April 2026.

From September, five Han River ferry docks at Ttukseom, Mangwon, Apgujeong, Yeouido and Jamsil will host rooftop weddings twice a month. The Seoul Water Sports Center, located at Nanji Han River Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, will also host weddings at its rooftop space this year every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from late June.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will offer subsidies of up to 1 million won to couples who use wedding venues operated by the city. The subsidies can be used for wedding photography, dress rentals and makeup, services collectively known in Korea as "sudeme." These typically cost millions of won and often include hidden fees and add-ons.

Couples who file for marriage registration with the city government will also be eligible for another 1 million won subsidy for special health checkups.

The city government recorded 42,471 marriages in 2024, an 18.9 percent increase compared to 2022.