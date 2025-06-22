Rival parties have been clashing over key issues in the early days of the Lee Jae Myung administration, including the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, a proposed extra budget plan and the role of the State Affairs Planning Committee.

The National Assembly is scheduled to hold a two-day confirmation hearing for Kim starting Tuesday.

The People Power Party has raised concerns over Kim’s financial disclosures and academic credentials, particularly his master’s degree from Tsinghua University in China, signaling plans for close scrutiny during the hearing.

In a statement released Friday, People Power Party floor spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said, “If a nominee feels burdened by the verification process, it is right to not take the post in the first place,” adding, “Putting forward a completely unacceptable and shameless nominee and attempting to shut the people’s eyes and ears is an act of deceiving the public.”

The Democratic Party of Korea, which holds 167 out of 300 seats in the National Assembly, has urged the opposition to support Kim's confirmation, calling it critical to stabilizing the new administration. The party aims to complete the confirmation process before June 29, the final day of the review period under Assembly rules.

The two sides are also at odds over the government’s proposed 36 trillion won ($26.2 billion) supplementary budget, which includes national spending vouchers and regional gift certificates — campaign pledges made by President Lee to boost domestic demand.

The Democratic Party is pushing to pass the bill by July 4, when the current provisional parliamentary session ends. It aims to appoint a new chair for the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts this week to begin deliberations in a timely manner before the peak summer holiday season.

The People Power Party has criticized the supplementary budget as excessive and populist. “This is the extravagant debut show of a populist administration,” People Power Party floor leader Song Eon-seog said during a party meeting Friday.

“The Finance Ministry’s explanation makes it clear that the national debt will rise by 20 trillion won — this raises serious concerns about a turn toward populism.”

Meanwhile, tensions are growing around the State Affairs Planning Committee, a presidential body tasked with preparing national policy directions for the new administration.

The committee recently suspended policy briefings from several agencies — including the Korea Communications Commission and the prosecution — citing insufficient preparation. The move has drawn criticism from the opposition, which claims the suspensions are politically motivated and aimed at pressuring institutions seen as unfavorable to the administration.

“The government is selectively pressuring agencies it finds inconvenient, using the committee as a tool to exert control,” said People Power Party spokesperson Choi Soo-jin in a statement released Saturday.

Democratic Party spokesperson Baek Seung-ah defended the suspensions, saying they reflect the committee’s responsibility to demand transparency and accountability from public institutions.