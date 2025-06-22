Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province — the first global theme park of its kind in Korea and the 10th Legoland established worldwide — is turning up the heat with its "2025 Awe-Summer Adventure," running through Sept. 7.

This year’s event, themed “An Amazing Summer Adventure with Lego Pirates,” features expanded water zones, interactive performances, and family-friendly activities designed to help guests cool off and make the most of the season.

The event’s centerpiece is the immersive live show “Pirates Adventure,” set in the newly expanded Pirates Shores area. The daily show involves synchronized water cannon blasts and music.

Legoland’s Wet Zone will debut in mid-July with a fountain musical show and a Kids DJ Party featuring Lego tunes and remixed nursery rhymes. This area is linked to Pirates Party Plaza, where guests can enjoy the "Go! Go! Pirates Party," a dance and treasure hunt show.

Additionally, Pirates Party Plaza, a water play zone, will reopen with new attractions like the "Water Maze" and themed food trucks offering summer treats.

Hotel guests will also enjoy exclusive access to indoor water play zones and special musicals. Visitors can take part in daily Lego building contests, such as creating their own pirate ship or favorite summer snack, with winners announced daily at 5 p.m.