Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts opened a premium golf club Saturday at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, becoming the first local hotel brand to introduce such a facility.

The Walkerhill Golf Club is part of the company’s broader strategy to offer guests a comprehensive leisure destination that combines culture, art and wellness within a single complex.

“As someone who genuinely enjoys golf, I’ve visited many clubs around Seoul, but I haven’t seen one that matches our setting, surrounded by mountains and overlooking the river while offering state-of-the-art facilities and hotel-style service,” said Hyun Mong-joo, chief operating officer of Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts. “We expect Walkerhill Golf Club to become a leading signature golf destination in the city.”

The club features 61 bays, each equipped with Toptracer, the same ball-tracking system used in international golf broadcasts. The system provides real-time feedback on ball trajectory, speed, launch angle and distance, along with in-depth swing and club analysis.

Walkerhill also introduced Korea’s first AI-powered golf center, offering personalized equipment recommendations and performance insights based on putting, club data and swing motion.

A highlight of the club is a short-game complex modeled after the iconic 12th hole at Augusta National’s “Amen Corner.” It includes four greens for approach shots, putting and bunker play, made with high-grade synthetic turf used in Tomorrow Golf League simulator greens.

For private practice, the club offers bays designed for two-person use, catering to VIPs. Additional facilities include a golf academy for adults and juniors, a golf-specific fitness center, the TaylorMade Performance Studio, a premium car wash and a cafe featuring Suwon’s popular Orange Bagel. A seminar room for small corporate events and lectures is also available.

Hyun said the club’s launch is part of an effort to appeal to younger audiences.

“Our previous clientele mainly consisted of older hotel fitness members,” he said. “But with younger generations increasingly sharing experiences on social media, we designed the space to be both visually appealing and interactive. We’re also shifting our staff and programs to align with these new preferences.”