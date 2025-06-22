South Korean food and beverage giant Nongshim announced Sunday that its bottled water brand, Baeksansu, has surpassed 1.1 trillion won ($800 million) in cumulative sales as of the first half of this year, a milestone achieved 12 years after its launch in 2012.

Named after its pristine source near Mount Baekdusan, Baeksansu has charted a steady growth trajectory, posting a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent. The brand recorded 24 billion won in revenue in 2013 and crossed the 100-billion-won mark in 2019.

It remains the only commercial bottled water sourced from this site and sold in Korea.

A key driver of its momentum is a dedicated manufacturing facility established in 2015 in Erdaobaihe, a town near the mountain's base in China's Yanbian prefecture.

The plant, capable of producing up to 1 million tons annually, features a fully automated, AI-supported system that ensures the water remains untouched by human hands throughout the entire supply chain from sourcing to bottling, the company explained.

China now accounts for roughly 25 percent of Baeksansu’s total revenue.

To further tap into this growing market, Nongshim has introduced China-exclusive offerings, including a 5-liter bottle launched in 2022, while partnering with local authorities to certify and promote the water's quality and to roll out marketing campaigns.

“We will continue to highlight Baeksansu’s distinctive profile and promote its globally recognized quality as we enter the second phase of growth,” the company said in a statement.