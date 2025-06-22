Users searching and visiting restaurants offering naengmyeon on Catch Table surge by 38 percent

As the weather heats up, more people are turning to summer-friendly noodle dishes to beat the heat, according to data released June 20.

An analysis of search and visit data by Ward, operator of restaurant reservation platform Catch Table, found a 38 percent increase in users searching and visiting restaurants serving naengmyeon, or Korean cold noodles served in broth.

The surge in popularity is attributed to the early arrival of summer, prompting more diners to seek a refreshing bowl of cold noodles to cool down, the company said.

The analysis covered May 19 to June 15, tracking keyword searches and restaurant visits.

In particular, the platform saw a surge in interest for Pyongyang-style naengmyeon, from North Korea's capital, featuring less chewy noodles and a milder broth, among those in their 20s and 30s. Searches for the dish found to be more than 11 times higher than those for Hamhung-style naengmyeon, also originating from North Korea's Hamhung province.

Users in this age group accounted for 84 percent of all related keyword searches. The number of diners visiting restaurants serving cold noodles also grew from 16 percent in 2024 to 22.6 percent this year in the same period.

To meet the rising demand, Catch Table said it launched a special promotion on its platform to make it easier for users to find and visit restaurants that serve the popular summer dish.