Lee delivers keynote at France Music Week as sole Asian speaker, calls for stronger protection of creators’ rights in AI era

President Emmanuel Macron invited Lee Soo-man — founder of SM Entertainment, who is often credited as the K-pop pioneer — to open an office in France.

During a Friday meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the French leader expressed his desire to strengthen collaboration between South Korean and French creators, signaling high-level recognition of K-pop’s cultural power.

Lee, who now leads A2O Entertainment in Los Angeles, was in Paris as the only Asian speaker at the “France Music Week Summit,” held at Place de l’Opera on the same day. Macron, attending the event, extended his invitation to Lee directly and instructed French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati to follow up on practical steps for implementation.

Macron greeted Lee warmly, stating he was well aware of Lee’s dual identity as both a creative visionary and a successful entrepreneur. Lee was introduced as “the man who created K-pop,” a title that resonated with the event’s focus on innovation in the global music industry.

The meeting went beyond symbolic cultural diplomacy.

It underscored France’s growing interest in fostering creative exchanges with Korea, especially at a time when intellectual property rights and AI-driven content creation are reshaping the industry.

Macron’s invitation is being seen as a significant gesture that may lead to a long-term cultural and economic partnership.

Meanwhile, Lee delivered a speech at the summit, where over 100 top executives from the global music business gathered to discuss pressing challenges in the industry. His remarks focused on the evolving role of fans, who he described as no longer “consumers,” but “prosumers” — fans who reinterpret, remake and even co-create content.

“I imagine a world where fans are part of the creative process, where they are rewarded economically for their participation,” Lee said. “In the age of generative AI, we must protect the rights of not only original creators but also the emerging roles of re-creators and prosumers.”

He also drew attention from industry insiders by explaining “Culture Technology” — the system he pioneered to build K-pop into a global cultural force. Throughout the summit, panelists cited K-pop’s structure and success as a case study in innovation.

Lee emphasized that in the AI era, protecting creators' rights has become more urgent than ever. His stance on safeguarding creative ownership resonated strongly with the summit’s broader themes.

Other participants at the summit included Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group; Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube; and Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France.